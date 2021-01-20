Woman charged after 3 municipal workers burned with acid

JEANNETTE, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman is charged after authorities say three municipal workers were burned with sulfuric acid drain cleaner while trying to restore her water service the day before Thanksgiving. Sixty-one-year-old Deborah Samulski is charged in Westmoreland County with weapons of mass destruction, risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said the workers were trying to clear a clog when they were sprayed with the liquid, causing chemical burns but they weren’t seriously hurt. Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Samulski and a working phone number for her couldn’t be found Wednesday.