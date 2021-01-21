Asian shares mostly up on optimism for stimulus from Biden

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly rising on the optimism over the new leadership in Washington that has set off a rally on Wall Street. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Shanghai rose Thursday, but fell moderately in Hong Kong. Hopes are high that President Joe Biden’s administration will mean more support for the struggling U.S. economy, setting off a recovery that’s crucial for the export-driven Asian region. Stocks rallied to record highs on Wall Street. Biden, who took the oath of office to become the 46th U.S. president, has pitched a $1.9 trillion plan to help families and businesses.