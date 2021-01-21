Binghamton University researchers help dispel vaccine myths

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Healthcare educators are taking the time to dispel common myths around the COVID-19 vaccine, and teach young pharmacists the best techniques for educating their patients.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was little known about the virus. Now, we have a vaccine, which is leaving many Americans with questions about the safety of getting the shot.

"Everything about this virus, we are learning," said Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences Founding Chair Kanneboyina Nagaraju. "In the last year, we learned a lot. Science is about learning, testing, re-testing."

An AP poll shows less than 50% of Americans plan to take the vaccine. Researchers at Binghamton University say it's up to pharmacists to help educate the public.

"To learn about what information you need to help people with what they don't know so that they can make their decision based on the correct information, that is our goal," said Director of Skills Education Sarah Lynch.

As more people receive the vaccine, those will develop immunity, effectively stopping the spread if there are enough people vaccinated.

"Before we know it we are going to be at the point where we are going to be trying to reach that herd immunity. We are going to be trying to get everyone vaccinated that can be vaccinated," said Lynch.

Experts say if you do have questions about the vaccine, it is important to talk with your healthcare provider to make sure you're receiving the most accurate information.

Below are some online sources with information about the safety of the vaccine: