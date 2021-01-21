UK backs Sudan economic reforms with over $50 million

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state news agency says Britain’s foreign secretary has announced his government would offer more than $50 million in aid to the Sudanese people. SUNA said Dominic Raab signed on Thursday during a visit to Khartoum a memorandum of understanding with Sudan’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Heba Mohamed Ali Ahmed under which Britain commits to disbursing economic aid worth 40 million British pounds, or about $54.8 million, to the African country.