Bruins rally past Flyers for 5-4 shootout win in home opener

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal in a shootout and the Boston Bruins won their home opener with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. In a wild game, the Flyers led 2-0 and 3-2 but the Bruins scored four times in the third period. DeBrusk flipped a shot over goalie Carter Hart just under the crossbar for the game-winner. Tuukka Rask made a glove stop on Claude Giroux to end the shootout. Brandon Carlo scored Boston’s fourth goal of the third, beating Hart with 4:42 left in regulation to give the Bruins their first lead, but the Flyers tied it on James van Riemsdyk’s second goal of the game 1:10 later.