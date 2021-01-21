Cold shot of weather and some lake effect snow

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers possible. Chance of snow is 40% Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 25-30

Forecast Discussion:

UPDATE (9:05pm) - A weak surface disturbance is moving through the area and is bringing with it some snow. Snow rates are approaching 1.5-2" per hour in a few highly localized spots. This could produce a brief period of poor visibility as it passes your location. Any accumulations will be less than 1". Additional snow showers are possible tonight. Any accumulations overnight will be less than a half inch. Lows range in the mid 20s to near 30. A cold front arrives Friday and brings some snow showers and squalls with it. Highs still make it into the low 30s but Saturday will be much colder.

As mentioned previously, not only will the weekend be colder than recent but we could be dealing with some accumulating snow early next week. We'll let you know on 12 News at 5, 5:30 and 6 how cold it will get and what the chances of a storm early next week are right now.