Court leaves in question date of forthcoming Catalan vote

MADRID (AP) — A regional election in Catalonia remains up in the air after a court took a preliminary decision against a 3-month delay ordered by the northeastern Spanish region’s government. The Catalonia High Court said that, pending a final decision on the matter before Feb. 8, the election should preventively be kept for Feb. 14 instead of pushing it back to May. The timing leaves little choice other than to begin with preparations for the vote. All political parties had agreed to the postponement except for the regional Socialists, whose candidate has the best chances of winning the vote according to polls. The leading candidate is Salvador Illa, currently serving as the country’s health minister.