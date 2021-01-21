Here are some tips on heating your home safely for the rest of winter

(WBNG) -- The Fireman's Association of New York State is offering home-heating safety advice as we get through the middle of winter.

According to National Fire Prevention Association, heating is the second leading cause of home fire in the country. They say December, January, and February are the peak months for these kinds of fires.

Here are some tips on how to heat your home safely:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.

Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters, or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, space heaters are responsible for 25,000 fires and 6,000 fire-related injuries that require an emergency-room visit each year.