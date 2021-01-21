Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 42 points and 10 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 22 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-109 win over the Boston Celtics. Embiid is off to the best start of his career and topped 40 points for the second time in three games. He made 12 of 19 from the floor and was 17 of 21 from the free-throw line. He did it in 34 minutes and scored 20 points in a half for the fifth time this season. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points and Marcus Smart had 25.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh forward Justin Champagnie says the Panthers are back. Champagnie tied a career-high with 31 points in a 79-73 victory over Duke as Pitt improved to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski says he believes Pitt has taken a step forward under head coach Jeff Capel, a former Duke player and assistant. The Panthers will go for their first four-game winning streak in the ACC since 2014 when they travel to Wake Forest.

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Javon Greene scored a season-high 25 points, Josh Oduro had six of his 14 points in the second overtime, and George Mason narrowly beat Saint Joseph’s 87-85. Oduro added 13 rebounds for his second career double-double. He scored five straight points during an 8-2 surge that gave the Patriots an 86-81 lead with 1:49 remaining. Jordan Miller had 17 points and six rebounds for George Mason (7-6, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Wilson had 14 points and six blocks. Taylor Funk had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (1-11, 0-6).