Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

TORONTO (AP) — Construction on the long disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline has been halted as U.S. President Joe Biden revoked its permit.

Biden’s Day One plan included revoking a presidential permit for the pipeline.

The 1,700-mile (2,735-kilometer) pipeline was planned to carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The Canadian company says the project has been suspended and over 1,000 jobs will be eliminated in the coming weeks.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that “we are disappointed but acknowledge the President’s decision to fulfill his election campaign promise on Keystone XL.”