Lebanon central bank governor denies transfer of capital

BEIRUT (AP) — The governor of Lebanon’s Central Bank has denied he made any transfers from the bank’s funds. His statement came in response to questions from Lebanon’s prosecutor general following a request from Swiss authorities conducting a probe into possible embezzlement and money laundering at the Lebanese central bank. It was not clear what prompted the Swiss probe but the Swiss attorney general’s office said it asked Lebanon for cooperation. There were media reports in Lebanon that billions of dollars have left the country after banks blocked transfers abroad. Some media singled out transfers allegedly made by the Central Bank governor.