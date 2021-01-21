Local church looking for more special guests for Virtual Night To Shine

(WBNG) -- Night To Shine, the unforgettable prom experience celebrating those with special needs, is virtual year.

Rev. Robert Clark says the First United Methodist Church of Chenango Bridge is hosting the virtual event and the church is looking for special guests to join.

The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors the event and will create the virtual video that special guests can watch from home.

Clark says special guests will still be honored through the virtual event and he encourages them to dress up, dance to the music, and enjoy the night.

Volunteers with the First United Methodist Church of Chenango Bridge will also be delivering gift kits to the special guests with crowns, tiaras, gloves, scarves, and hats.

The Virtual Night To Shine event is Friday, February 12 at 6 p.m.

For more info on how to register, volunteer, or donate items to the gift kit visit the First United Methodist Church of Chenango Bridge website here.

To learn more about the Night To Shine visit the Tim Tebow Foundation website here.