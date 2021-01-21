New PPE technology has PA optimistic about the fight against COVID

PA. (WBNG)-- The State Department of Community and Economic Development is debuting the "AVF Shield and Cartridge System".

The cartridge sends an electrical charge throughout the shield and kills any virus that comes into contact with it by denaturing the organic matter, i.e. viruses.

Pennsylvania state officials say this is just one of many examples of how PA businesses are helping out their communities.

Secretary Dennis Davin said, "Companies stepped up when we needed them, providing products to protect our communities and the commonwealth as a whole. Because of their efforts, and the Wolf Administration's commitment to them, our state remains strong."

The developers of the new equipment say the technology itself is not so new which makes the innovative aspect the way it is applied through the face shield.