PA Department of Human Services releases first ever racial equity report

PA. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is hoping to end racial inequities by using its platform to help.

Thursday, the department released a racial equity report, the first of its kind in the state.

The report comes with hopes of promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. The department says it is also a step in the direction toward fixing systemic inequities.

Secretary of the Department of Human Services Teresa Miller says talking about racial injustice is not enough to combat it.

"Black lives matter, but this is not just a value. This must be a call to action for all of us, to use our privilege and our position to try to make the world a better place for everyone," Miller said.

The department serves more than 3 million people through its programs, including SNAP, low-income home energy assistance, and Medicaid.

Miller says that after a year that has exposed systemic racism there is more that must be done.

"After the last year, we've learned more than ever that it is not enough to speak an opposition to racism and a commitment to equity."

Miller said the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery captivated the agenda of the nation collectively because of the nationwide pause caused by the pandemic.

Miller also says the DHS has an opportunity to impact many lives because of its broad reach, and the equity report is a commitment by the department to focus on eliminating racial inequalities that may exist.

