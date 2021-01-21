Pelosi vows action on impeachment trial: ‘We must do it’

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are pushing for a quick impeachment trial for Donald Trump over the deadly riots at the Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the trial of the former president is necessary before the country can move on. She could send the article charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” to the Senate as soon as Friday, setting up an immediate trial over the weekend or next week. Democrats say lawmakers could move quickly because they were all witnesses to the siege. Trump told thousands of supporters to “fight like hell” just before an angry mob invaded the Capitol.