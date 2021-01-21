Police detain aides of Russian opposition leader Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Police have taken into custody two top associates of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of planned protests against his detention. Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner who is the Kremlin’s most prominent foe, was arrested on Sunday when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Authorities say his long stay in Germany violated the terms of a suspended sentence in a 2014 conviction for financial misdeeds. His supporters are calling for demonstrations on Saturday. His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh was detained by police at her residence Thursday several hours after Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer for Navalny’s Fund for Fighting Corruption, was detained.