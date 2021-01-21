Previewing the B-Devils season with Ben Street

NEWARK (WBNG) -- Ben Street is gearing up for his second season in the Devils organization. Ahead of B-Devils training camp, 12 Sports caught up with the forward.

On excitement to return to the ice:

"We're definitely itching to get going" said Street. "For some of us through NHL training camp we were able to do some scrimmages and compete a little bit that way and then we've had a couple weeks of layover here until AHL starts and you can kind of tell guys are sick of practicing, we're ready to play some games."

On structure of season:

"It will obviously be a lot different. Travels going to be different, hopefully at some point we can get some fans in the building...Every game will be important, I think the main thing is probably development," said Street. "The NHL clubs are looking at making sure their young guys play games and can develop."

On how the B-Devils team is shaping up:

"We're going to be really young," he said. "There's a lot of young faces, a lot of bright prospects that are going to be a part of our group. So there's going to be some times where some guy does something that's incredible and you weren't expecting it, and there's going to be other times where mistakes happen and you have to go back to the tape and try and learn."

On his leadership role:

"There's certain things I think I embrace but a lot of it is sort of natural because I've been around for awhile," said Street. "I've seen a lot of different scenarios and put myself in a lot of those scenarios so when I see a young guy dealing with something or he's got a question, chances are I've dealt with it or something pretty similar. So I think that's something where it makes being a leader a little bit easier on me."

On team goals this season:

"I think every team wants a winning culture," he said. "We made some adjustments last year that were sort of well documented. We're hopefully going to be able to pick up where we left off. Last year when we got shut down, we were on a bit of a tear there. A lot of guys remember that, they remember the last few games we were finding ways to win and hopefully that's the culture we can carry over."

On personal goals this season:

"Well it was nice having that much time off in terms of getting your body back to full health. I worked on a lot of little things in my game...Mostly it's let's have a great team and let's win lots of games," he said. "I think if we're doing that I need to produce offensively but contribute defensively as well. Those are always my goals going into the year and nothing's really changed because of this season."

Training camp begins Monday, January 25. The B-Devils season opener is February 5 as they host the Hershey Bears in Newark.