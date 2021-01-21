Settlement in racial bias case includes sheriff’s apology

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Latina immigrant has reached a $125,000 settlement after she says her detention during a traffic stop fit a pattern of racially discriminatory policing in a Maryland county. The settlement includes a written apology from the county’s sheriff. Lawyers for Sara Haidee Aleman Medrano on Thursday announced terms of her settlement of a federal lawsuit that she filed against Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins and others. In his apology letter, Jenkins says the deputies who detained Medrano hadn’t been properly trained on the proper procedures for handling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement warrants and deportation orders during routine criminal records checks.