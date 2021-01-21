SUNY Broome Ice Center home to COVID-19 vaccine clinic

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) - According to the New York State COVID-19 vaccine tracker, the Southern Tier has administered over 32,000 vaccines and now there is another site available in Broome County.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the SUNY Broome Ice Center is another POD or Point of Distribution site for the COVID-19 vaccine here in the Southern Tier.

On Thursday around 400 people got their dose of the vaccine and they only hope to be able to increase that number.

"We are ready to vaccinate, we can potentially put 500 people a day through this site, we could probably even get up to 1,000 with our partners," said Director of Public Health for the Broome County Health Department Rebecca Kaufman.

But the issue is not having enough of the vaccine itself. The county gets their doses from the state who gets their supply from the federal government.

"So what we do is over the weekend we typically find out how many doses we'll receive that week and on Monday's we anticipate releasing a link to our website that people can go on if they're in the 1A or 1B category to register and sign up."

Kaufman said this location is ideal for this process and would not be possible without their community partners like UHS and Lourdes as well as county employees from a variety of departments.

"It really is a nice space for vaccination because we're out of the weather elements, but it's a big area and it really feels outdoors which is important with COVID-19. We know we wanted a big space and enough room to be all spaced out, but also a space people could find and that was right here in our community."

"We realize there are not enough doses for the amount of people eligible, so it is frustrating but if people can continue to look, register, and as soon as we get the doses we will be getting them out."

This site is in addition to the state run site located in Johnson City. Every vaccination clinic requires you to sign up ahead of time online.

If you are a Broome Co. resident and need assistance registering online you can call 2-1-1.