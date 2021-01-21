Time, transparency needed as Biden inherits frazzled census

The 2020 census has been battered by criticism that it was politicized by the administration of former President Donald Trump. Now former bureau directors, lawmakers and advocacy groups are offering advice on what the Census Bureau under President Joe Biden should do as it works toward putting out state population figures used to determine how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state get, as well as the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year. They say the statistical agency needs to be transparent about irregularities in the data and take more time to review and process those numbers.