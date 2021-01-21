Truck with quarry explosives blasts in India, 6 feared dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a truck carrying explosives detonated at a stone-crushing unit in southern India, leaving several dead. Authorities say two bodies have been recovered so far and the cause of the explosion on Thursday night is being investigated. The Press Trust of India news agency put the death toll at six near Shivamogga, 250 miles southeast of Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state. The blast shattered windowpanes of several homes, sending people fleeing in panic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said he was pained by the loss of life.