Uganda faces pressure to end Bobi Wine’s house arrest

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Calls are growing for Ugandan authorities to free opposition presidential challenger Bobi Wine from house arrest a week after the country’s longtime president won a sixth term in a disputed election. A judge will rule next week on a petition by his attorneys seeking an end to the deployment of soldiers outside his property. Authorities say Wine can only leave his home under military escort because his presence in public allegedly threatens public safety. Amnesty International says the detention is “having an impact on his ability to challenge the presidential election results.”