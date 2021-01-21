Unadilla, N.Y. man arrested in Johnson City on weapon, drug charges

(WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department arrested a Unadilla, N.Y. man on multiple weapon and drug-related charges on Jan. 19.

In a news release, the department says 31-year-old Mark A. Mongillo was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, a class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree, a class A-II Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, a class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree, a class C Felony

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree, a Misdemeanor

The police department says around 9:30 p.m., officers from the Community Action Team stopped a vehicle they saw driving erratically on Route 201.

Police say officers saw Mongillo had a handgun in the door pocket and drug paraphernalia was in the car. They also note he had a suspended driver's license.

Officers found:

A loaded handgun with its serial number defaced

Plastic bags containing methamphetamine

Drug paraphernalia

$4468 in cash

Mongillo was was processed and taken to central arraignment and remanded to the Broome County Jail.