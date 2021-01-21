US long-term mortgage rates slip; 30-year loan at 2.77%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week while remaining at record-low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan eased to 2.77% from 2.79% last week. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans declined to 2.21% from 2.23%. The damage from the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. and global economies suppressed home loan rates through most of 2020. Economists forecast modest increases in mortgage rates this year. But they likely will remain relatively low as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero as needed until the economy recovers, Freddie Mac’s chief economist says.