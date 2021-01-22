Arizona approves 73 licenses for legal marijuana sales

PHOENIX (AP) — Legal marijuana sales have started in Arizona under licenses approved by the state Health Services Department. The health department announced Friday it has issued 73 licenses in nine of the state’s 15 counties under provisions of the marijuana legalization measure passed by voters in November. The vast majority of the licenses were issued in Maricopa County. Most went to existing medical marijuana dispensaries that can start selling recreational pot right away. Other counties with dispensaries now allowed to sell marijuana are Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma. People 21 and older can legally possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana or a smaller quantity of “concentrates” such as hashish under the terms of Proposition 207.