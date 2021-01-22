Baseball Hall of Fame reflects on Hank Aaron’s legacy

COOPERSTOWN (WBNG) -- Following the news of Hank Aaron's death, National Baseball Hall of Fame Vice President of Communications and Education Jon Shestakofsky, reflected on the legacy the baseball legend left behind.

Aaron passed away Friday at the age of 86. Shestakofsky said his legacy off the field is just as important as the accomplishments he had on the field.

"When I think of his impact, his legacy you think of the man, someone who was humble. Someone who played the game with integrity and lived his life with integrity, someone with a dignified outlook on life," said Shestakofsky.

Aaron played in the Negro League before his major league career with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves began. Shestakofsky said his success on the field came with a number of challenges, as Aaron dealt with racial unrest throughout his career.

"To have a black man pursuing and ultimately overtaking Babe Ruth for baseball and really sports greatest accomplishment with the home run record...He faced really difficult situations including racial threats, and persevered," he said.

Shestakofsky said Aaron "took every opportunity to make the world a better place," whether it was with civil rights issues, his "Chasing the Dream Foundation," and even speaking out about the COVID-19 vaccine this year.

The Hall of Fame has just two exhibits dedicated to individual hall of famers. One belongs to Babe Ruth, and the other belongs Aaron, who broke Ruth's home run record in 1974.

Shestakofsky said Aaron's exhibit in Cooperstown speaks volumes to how important his legacy is to the baseball world.

"It really tells that complete story of where he grew up and what he faced growing up, all the way through his early years in baseball and then his accomplishments both on and off the field," said Shestakofsky.

Shestakofsky said Aaron is one of the first members of the Hall of Fame to commit to donating his entire collection of baseball artifacts to the Hall, another example of Aaron's character.

"It's a really special thing for him to have thought of us in that regard and clearly his stature in the game and American society makes that an important collection," he said.

Shestakofsky said one of his fondest memories of Aaron came in a recent induction ceremony, as he recalled Jim Thome (2018 inductee) assisting Aaron across the stage.

"For me to see the awe and respect in Jim Thome as he had that opportunity to walk side by side onto the induction stage with one of his idols, Hank Aaron, it really strikes me as something that showcases what's so special about baseball and what we do here at the Hall of Fame," said Shestakofsky.

Aaron was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982.