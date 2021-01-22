Biting cold wind chills and lake snow coming

Saturday: Cold and windy. Wind chills as low as -5. Lake snow through midday. Lake snow tapers through the afternoon. Wind: NW 10-18G30-35 High: 13-18



Forecast Discussion:

Saturday will be a cold and blustery day. The coldest air we've seen since mid-December enters the forecast and lake effect snow is expected off Lake Ontario. A strong pressure gradient will create strong, gusty winds that could gust 30-35mph producing sub-zero wind chills and blowing and drifting snow.

Looking ahead into next week there is a chance we could see another winter storm that could bring accumulating snow. Be sure to watch 12 News this weekend for the latest on the snowfall potential.