Clarke carries Sacred Heart over St. Francis (Pa.) 82-70

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Clarke had 23 points as Sacred Heart beat St. Francis (Pa.) 82-70. Tyler Thomas had 19 points for Sacred Heart. Mike Sixsmith added six assists and Cantavio Dutreil had 10 rebounds. Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land added 12 points and Ronell Giles Jr. had 11 points. The Pioneers evened the season series against the Red Flash. St. Francis defeated Sacred Heart 76-58 on Thursday.