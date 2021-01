PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 23 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 122-110 on Friday night. Seth Curry returned to the Sixers’ starting lineup following a seven-game absence because of a positive COVID-19 test and scored 15 points. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 42 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Smart had 20 points.