FAA employee charged with taking part in US Capitol riot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Federal Aviation Administration employee and QAnon follower from California who had been on the FBI’s radar is facing federal charges after authorities say he confessed to taking part in the siege of the U.S. Capitol. The FBI says 44-year-old Kevin Strong of Beaumont surrendered to authorities on Friday and appeared in a federal court in Riverside, where he was ordered held on $50,000 bond. He is charged with violent entry into the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Messages to his attorney seeking comment weren’t immediately returned. An FBI affidavit says the agency began investigating Strong a week before the rioting, and he was spotted in news broadcasts inside the Capitol and admitted to being there.