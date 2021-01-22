Former big leaguer Davey Johnson hospitalized with COVID

Former New York Mets manager Davey Johnson is in a Florida hospital with COVID-19, according to former Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz. Johnson, 77, was a four-time All-Star second baseman and managed the Mets to their last World Series title in 1986. He played for Baltimore, Atlanta, Yomiuri, Philadelphia, and the Chicago Cubs, winning a World Series title with the 1970 Orioles. Johnson managed the Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington, leading his teams to six first-place finishes.