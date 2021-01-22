Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO arrested on theft charges

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft and the unauthorized use of a credit card for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of the charity’s money. Records show that 40-year-old Jennifer Woodley, who now lives in North Carolina, was booked at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Thursday evening and released. The criminal complaints against her weren’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if she has an attorney. The organization announced last summer that it had discovered financial irregularities during a compliance review and that Woodley had been dismissed after serving as CEO for one year.