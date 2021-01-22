In Portugal presidential race, how high can a populist fly?

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal holds a presidential election on Sunday, and the moderate incumbent candidate is widely seen as the sure winner. But an intriguing question for many Portuguese is how well a brash new populist challenger fares in the ballot. Mainstream populism is a novelty in Portugal. But that could change as taxpayers squeezed by the economic downturn, vexed by hefty bailouts for banks and galled by corruption look for somewhere to vent their anger. A recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic that has placed Portugal among the worst-hit countries in the world for new daily cases and deaths has added an unpredictable ingredient into the contest.