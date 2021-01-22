Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a rare and deadly twin suicide bombing that rocked central Baghdad killing over 30 and wounding dozens. In a statement late Thursday, the group said the bombing “targeted apostate Shiites.” The statement was circulated hours after the twin blasts that killed at least 32 people and wounded over 100. The group has rarely been able to penetrate the capital since being dislodged by Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition in 2017. The attack was the first in nearly three years to hit the capital.