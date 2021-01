FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Temperatures fall into the 20s during the afternoon. 0-1 (2”)” 40% High 32 (26-34) Wind W becoming NW10-20 G25 mph

As a low to our north moves out, winds will turn from west to northwest. The low will give us some snow showers, but the cold west/northwest wind will give us lake effect snow showers today, tonight and into Saturday. The snow, although localized, could be heavy at times