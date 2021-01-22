Kansas advances anti-abortion measure on Roe anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans have pushed a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution through the state House on the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision protecting abortion rights. The measure was approved Friday on an 86-38 vote, and abortion opponents had two votes more than the two-thirds majority necessary for passage. It goes next to the Senate for debate, possibly next week. The proposal would overturn a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights. The debate came on the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.