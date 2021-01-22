Kansas House panel to warn new member over past behavior

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A newly elected Kansas lawmaker accused of threatening two state officials and abusive behavior toward girls and young women before taking his seat will get a public warning about his past conduct. A House committee’s decision Friday to send a public letter of warning to state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, means he won’t face possible removal from office. The committee said its letter will outline expectations for Coleman’s future behavior. He promised to abide by what it spells out. Coleman denied an allegation that he threatened the House’s top Democrat this summer but said a post-November election tweet about Gov. Laura Kelly was inappropriate.