Kentucky governor allows ‘born-alive’ bill to become law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill meant to preserve lives of newborns, including any infant born after a failed abortion, has become law in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear allowed the measure to become law without his signature. Sen. Whitney Westerfield said Friday that he’s grateful Beshear didn’t veto the measure but was disappointed the governor chose not to sign it. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky said it was “incredibly disappointed” the governor didn’t stop the measure from becoming law. Under the bill, a doctor performing an abortion must take what it deemd “all medically appropriate and reasonable steps” to preserve the life of a born-alive infant.