Learn about astronomy with the Kopernik Observatory Livestreams

Learn about astronomy with the Kopernik Observatory LivestreamsNew
(WBNG) -- While the Kopernik Observatory and Science Center is closed to the public, the center is still offering educational programming via Youtube.
The Kopernik has released a Winter 2021 Livestream Public Program Schedule.
The next live stream is Astronomical Imaging with a Smartphone on Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.
To view future live stream events visit the center's Facebook page here.
For more information visit the Kopernik's website here.