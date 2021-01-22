Man in Minnesota charged with threatening member of Congress

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A marijuana industry activist who was temporarily living in Minnesota has been charged with threatening a member of Congress. Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Jason Robert Karimi is charged with one count of interstate communication of a threat. According to the charges, Karimi called a U.S. representative, who is not named in court documents, and left a voicemail, saying he wanted the person to be as “scared as possible” and that “we’re coming for ya.” The voicemail threatened violence. Authorities traced the number to Karimi, who told an FBI agent that he intended only “political pain.” The call was made five days after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.