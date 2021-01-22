Maple syrup farmers preparing for season

(WBNG) -- It is almost the time of year when sap begins to flow from maple trees and local farmers are preparing to harvest it in order to make maple syrup.

Its important that farmers need to be ready to go so early in the year because the flow of the sap is heavily dependent on the weather. The main factor is the temperature. The sap will only flow if temperatures during the day are above freezing and the temperatures at night are below freezing. There are other metrics that come into play such as the wind direction and the barometric pressure.

Mike Blachek, Manager at Sugar Creek Maple Farm, explains how every season is Unique because farmers never know when the weather will start to cooperate.

With temperature expected to be too cold for the next few weeks, maple syrup production will likely not start until February the earliest.