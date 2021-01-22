Penguins rally past Rangers for 4-3 shootout victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored in the final round of a shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers. Letang ripped a backhand over Igor Shesterkin to put the Penguins in front. Tristan Jarry collected his first win of the season when he stuffed New York’s Tony DeAngelo moments later. Bryan Rust and Jared McCann collected their first goals of the season for Pittsburgh and Teddy Blueger scored his second. Filip Chytil, Adam Fox and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers but New York let a two-goal lead slip away.