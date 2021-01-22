Philly man charged in $700K protective equipment scheme

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man is accused of scamming $700,000 from two New York-based companies by falsely promising to sell personal protective equipment. New Jersey Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Wednesday that Gauravjit Singh is charged with wire fraud. According to court documents, Singh claimed to have connections to a Chinese factory that manufactured medical gowns. According to a criminal complaint, Singh spent the funds on personal expenses, including about $5,100 on a vehicle, $1,700 for a Thai restaurant in Florida and approximately $1,300 for travel. A defense attorney could not be immediately reached Thursday night.