Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

11:03 am National News from the Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A rare gold coin made by a noted craftsman in New York in 1787 has sold at auction in Dallas for $9.36 million. Heritage Auctions offered the New York-style Brasher Doubloon Thursday evening as part of an auction of U.S. coins. Heritage says the sale is the most ever paid for a gold coin at auction. Todd Imhof, Heritage’s executive vice president, says that for coin collectors, the Brasher Doubloons are “sort of a holy grail.” Imhof says that of the seven such coins known to exist, the one sold Thursday was the “finest quality.” Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous.

Associated Press

