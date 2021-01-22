Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

DALLAS (AP) — A rare gold coin made by a noted craftsman in New York in 1787 has sold at auction in Dallas for $9.36 million. Heritage Auctions offered the New York-style Brasher Doubloon Thursday evening as part of an auction of U.S. coins. Heritage says the sale is the most ever paid for a gold coin at auction. Todd Imhof, Heritage’s executive vice president, says that for coin collectors, the Brasher Doubloons are “sort of a holy grail.” Imhof says that of the seven such coins known to exist, the one sold Thursday was the “finest quality.” Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous.