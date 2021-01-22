Sex offender arrested for failing to register new address in Tioga County

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man for failing to register a new address as a sex offender.

The charge against 31-year-old Timothy J. Ceurter Jr. of Richford, N.Y. is a felony, the sheriff's office notes.

Authorities say Ceurter Jr. is a level-two registered sex offender. He is accused of failing to tell authorities within 10 days of moving to a new address.

Ceurter was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Richford Town Court in February.