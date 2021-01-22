State Department of Health gives high-risk sports the go ahead; competition up to local health officials

(WBNG) -- New guidance from the New York State Health Department says high-risk sports can resume competition February 1, if approved by individual county health departments.

According to the DOH's guidance:

Effective February 1, 2021, participants in higher risk sports and recreation activities may partake in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training and, further, may partake in other types of play, including competitions and tournaments, only as permitted by the respective local health authorities (i.e., county health departments).

The Health Department recommends counties follow three factors when making a decision.

Whether there has been a more-transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the area.

Local rates of COVID-19 transmission or rate of positivity.

Local ability to monitor and enforce compliance.

This news comes after state legislators urged Governor Cuomo's office to reinstate all sports across New York.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association shared this tweet following the news Friday.