Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of Hong Kong residents are locked down in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening outbreak in the city. Hong Kong has been grappling to contain a fresh wave of the coronavirus since November and over 4,300 cases in the last two months have made up nearly 40% of the city’s total. Coronavirus infections in Hong Kong’s Yau Tsim Mong district – a working-class neighborhood with old buildings and subdivided flats – made up about half of the city’s new cases in the past week. Sewage testing in the area picked up traces of the COVID-19 virus, prompting concerns that poorly built plumbing systems and a lack of ventilation in subdivided units may be a possible path for the virus to spread.