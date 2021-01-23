Binghamton women fall to Maine

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton women's basketball team fell to Maine in the first game of the weekend series.

Women's final score:

Maine - 67 (11-1, 8-1 AE), Binghamton - 46 (4-9, 4-7 AE)

The Bearcats took a 12-11 lead at the end of the first period with a jumper from senior Kaylee Wasco. However, the Black Bears went on a 23-9 run in the third period.

Sophomore Denai Bowman led the team with eight points and seven rebounds. Wasco and Birna Benonysdottir was right behind with six points a peace.

"It was the tale of two halves," head coach Bethann Sharpiro said. "In the first half, I thought we did a really good job of taking care of the ball and attacking them. In the second half, we got away from the game plan."

Binghamton hosts Maine for game two of the series Sunday at 2 p.m.