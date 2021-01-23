Blustery this evening with subzero wind chills

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Snow flurries early in the evening 20%. Low of 9 (4-14). Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.



SUNDAY: Sunshine early. Clouds increasing to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. High of 24 (20-28). Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. It will be breezier the further east.

Forecast Discussion:

The cold and the wind will be the main story this evening and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will be dropping down into the single digits in many locations. Couple this with the wind out of the northwest and it will feel more like zero to negative ten degrees out there!



Temperatures do rebound into the 20s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Heading into the work week no precipitation is expected but we are tracking the potential of some snow. We'll let you know the latest on 12 News at 6.