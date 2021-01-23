Embiid hits late free throws, 76ers beat Pistons 114-110

DETROIT (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 14 rebounds, and his two free throws with 7.2 seconds left helped the Philadelphia 76ers seal a 114-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Ben Simmons added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, and he made a couple big free throws of his own in the final minute. Detroit trailed 110-108 after Jerami Grant made a 3-pointer with 28.5 seconds left, but Simmons calmly made two free throws to push the lead to four. Delon Wright’s layup made it 112-110, but Embiid closed the game out with his free throws.